Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.85, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $10 million. These totals would mark changes of +14.42% and +2083.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.47% higher. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.