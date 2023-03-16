Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lennar (LEN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lennar (LEN - Free Report) reported $6.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $2.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was +35.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New orders- Homes: 14194 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12746.79.
  • Backlog- Homes: 19403 versus 18923.64 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Backlog- Average sales price- Total: $465 versus $488.39 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deliveries- Average sales price- Total: $448 compared to the $446.35 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog- Dollar Value- Total: $9.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.52 billion.
  • Active Communities- Total: 1217 versus 1204 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deliveries- Homes: 13659 compared to the 11942.2 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Financial Services: $182.98 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $169.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes: $6.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $6.16 billion compared to the $5.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land: $9.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59.5%.
  • Revenue- Multifamily: $143.52 million compared to the $86.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Lennar here>>>

Shares of Lennar have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


