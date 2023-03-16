Back to top

Short-Term Treasuries and Banking: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street rallied following cooler-than-expected inflation data, which has calmed fears of steep Fed rate hikes. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added 1.7%, (DIA - Free Report) gained 1.1% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved up 2.3% on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(BIL - Free Report) : Volume 4.83 Times Average

This short-term government bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 35.68 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 7.39 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IWV added about 0.02% in the last session.

BIL has gained 0.1% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

(KRE - Free Report) : Volume 5.91 Times Average

This regional banking ETF was under the microscope as nearly 64.55 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 10.93 million shares and came as KRE gained 2.2% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be contributed to the rebound in banking shares after a sharp fall recorded last week. KRE has lost 28.3% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.


