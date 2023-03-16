We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Discover (DFS) Starts Building Whitehall Customer Care Center
Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) recently announced that the company broke ground for its new customer care center in Whitehall, OH. DFS is expected to invest more than $16 million in the project through construction, hiring and training works.
With the hiring process expected to start this month, renovation work at the site is expected to be completed by 2024. The building of 103,000 sq. ft. on Broad St. at Whitehall will likely be one of Discover Financial’s five 100% U.S.-based customer care centers in the domestic market. Coupled with the company’s data center in Central Ohio, the new customer care center will enhance its workforce presence in the state.
Last November, the company announced its plans to build the customer care center. The move will boost DFS’ presence in the state and likely enable it to harness local talents. It is also in line with the digital transformation efforts of Discover Financial.
Besides using in-house resources, the company frequently resorts to third-party vendors to pursue technology advancements related to cloud, telecommunications, hardware and operating systems. Its digital transformation efforts seem to be necessary to stay updated with the fast-growing digital trend.
Price Performance
Discover Financial’s shares have gained 3.7% in the year-to-date period compared with a 1.2% rise of the industry.
