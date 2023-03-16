Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Discover (DFS) Starts Building Whitehall Customer Care Center

Read MoreHide Full Article

Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) recently announced that the company broke ground for its new customer care center in Whitehall, OH. DFS is expected to invest more than $16 million in the project through construction, hiring and training works.

With the hiring process expected to start this month, renovation work at the site is expected to be completed by 2024. The building of 103,000 sq. ft. on Broad St. at Whitehall will likely be one of Discover Financial’s five 100% U.S.-based customer care centers in the domestic market. Coupled with the company’s data center in Central Ohio, the new customer care center will enhance its workforce presence in the state.

Last November, the company announced its plans to build the customer care center. The move will boost DFS’ presence in the state and likely enable it to harness local talents. It is also in line with the digital transformation efforts of Discover Financial.

Besides using in-house resources, the company frequently resorts to third-party vendors to pursue technology advancements related to cloud, telecommunications, hardware and operating systems. Its digital transformation efforts seem to be necessary to stay updated with the fast-growing digital trend.

Price Performance

Discover Financial’s shares have gained 3.7% in the year-to-date period compared with a 1.2% rise of the industry.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Discover Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) , Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG - Free Report) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s 2023 earnings predicts 15.5% year-over-year growth. Over the past 30 days, EEFT has witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction.

The consensus mark for Arthur J. Gallagher’s 2023 earnings indicates a 12.9% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for AJG’s revenues in 2023 suggests 12.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ares Capital’s 2023 earnings suggests 16.8% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus mark for ARCC’s revenues in 2023 suggests 23% year-over-year growth.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Discover Financial Services (DFS) - free report >>

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) - free report >>

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) - free report >>

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) - free report >>

Published in

finance