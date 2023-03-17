We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $44.55, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 9.83% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 billion, down 14.79% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.55 per share and revenue of $15.13 billion, which would represent changes of -31.43% and -20.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.81% lower. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.21.
Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.