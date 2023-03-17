We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) closed at $8.11, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.
GasLog Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.2 million, up 4.38% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $362.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.86% and -2.42%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GasLog Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, GasLog Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.5.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
