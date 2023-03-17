Back to top

Short-Term Treasuries and Financials: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street rallied probably due to the buy-the-dip strategy. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added 1.8%, (DIA - Free Report) gained 1.2% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved up 2.6% on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(VCSH - Free Report) : Volume 4.14 Times Average

This short-term government bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 23.49 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 5.67 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VCSH lost about 0.3% in the last session.

VCSH has lost 0.3% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

(XLF - Free Report) : Volume 2.84 Times Average

This financials ETF was under the microscope as nearly 133.80 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 47.05 million shares and came as XLF gained 1.9% in the last trading session. XLF has lost 12% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.


