Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Five Below (FIVE) Q4 Earnings

Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $3.07 for the same period compares to $2.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 1.9% compared to the 1.11% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • New Store Openings: 48 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total stores: 1340 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1340.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $0.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.83 million.

Shares of Five Below have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


