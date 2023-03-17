Back to top

Stanley Black (SWK) Introduces CONTROL-LOCK Tape Measures

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) recently launched CONTROL-LOCK tape designed for reach, strength and measuring control. These tapes are suitable for professional use.

The CONTROL-LOCK tapes are lightweight, compact and have an appropriate design for optimum comfort and usability. Its integrated finger brake ensures enhanced blade control while measuring and retracting. The tapes range from 12 feet to 30 feet and have a pro-grade performance blade having one inch width and protective rubber over-molded casing. Its BladeArmor coating, treated to the first three inch, provides durability and abrasion resistance to the tapes. The tapes are sold in recyclable packaging to reduce single-use plastic from the packaging style.

"As the leading tapes manufacturer, we know that professionals demand tapes they can trust. That is why we are consistently innovating STANLEY tapes to enhance the user experience," said Peter Gabriele, Group Product Manager of Tapes at Stanley Black & Decker. "STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes are engineered to strike the perfect balance between size, performance and comfort - empowering tradespeople to tackle any job with confidence and ease."

