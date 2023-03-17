We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stanley Black (SWK) Introduces CONTROL-LOCK Tape Measures
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) recently launched CONTROL-LOCK tape designed for reach, strength and measuring control. These tapes are suitable for professional use.
The CONTROL-LOCK tapes are lightweight, compact and have an appropriate design for optimum comfort and usability. Its integrated finger brake ensures enhanced blade control while measuring and retracting. The tapes range from 12 feet to 30 feet and have a pro-grade performance blade having one inch width and protective rubber over-molded casing. Its BladeArmor coating, treated to the first three inch, provides durability and abrasion resistance to the tapes. The tapes are sold in recyclable packaging to reduce single-use plastic from the packaging style.
"As the leading tapes manufacturer, we know that professionals demand tapes they can trust. That is why we are consistently innovating STANLEY tapes to enhance the user experience," said Peter Gabriele, Group Product Manager of Tapes at Stanley Black & Decker. "STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes are engineered to strike the perfect balance between size, performance and comfort - empowering tradespeople to tackle any job with confidence and ease."
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
SWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.7%. The stock has rallied 7.8% in the past six months.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 1.7%. The stock has gained 10.5% in the past six months.
Allegion plc (ALLE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.3%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023. The stock has gained 15.2% in the past six months.