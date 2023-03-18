We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) closed at $68.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the miner had lost 9.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.
Southern Copper will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.61 billion, down 5.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion, which would represent changes of -0.88% and -2.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. Southern Copper currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Copper has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.25 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.
It is also worth noting that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SCCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.