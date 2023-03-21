Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 20, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS - Free Report) fell 6.9% after it announced that it would be taking a loan of $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank.
  • Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) fell 9.4% on the broad sell-off in the regional banking sector.
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) jumped 8% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 per share.
  • Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) slid 7.2% on the wider financial sector slump.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Credit Suisse Group (CS) - free report >>

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation