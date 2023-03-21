We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.13, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.68% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.39 billion, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.
YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $17.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.92% and -5.03%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% higher within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.35.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.