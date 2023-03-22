We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF - Free Report) closed at $24, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.99 billion, down 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion, which would represent changes of -7.96% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% higher within the past month. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow YAMHF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.