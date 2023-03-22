Compared to Estimates, Nike (NKE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nike (
NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) reported $12.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +51.92%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- North America: $4.91 billion compared to the $4.37 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.25 billion versus $2.90 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Geographic Revenue- Greater China- Equipment: $37 million compared to the $41.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.2% year over year. Revenue- Converse: $612 million compared to the $585.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions: $12 million compared to the $26.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -70.7% year over year. Revenue- Corporate: $12 million versus -$15.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -163.2% change. Revenue- Footwear: $7.97 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Revenue- Apparel: $3.38 billion compared to the $3.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue- Equipment: $403 million versus $378.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenue- Total Nike Brand: $11.77 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. View all Key Company Metrics for Nike here>>> Shares of Nike have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
