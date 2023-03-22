Back to top

Company News for Mar 22, 2023

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) surged 7.8% after car registration data from China suggested that the EV giant was on track to report one of its best quarters in the country.
  • Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW - Free Report) skyrocketed 18.8% as regional banks staged a comeback.
  • ConocoPhillips’ (COP - Free Report) shares gained 3.7% on the rise in global oil prices.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) slumped 3.1% as utility stocks slumped.

