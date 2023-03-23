We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.54, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.33 billion, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $41.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.78% and -4.41%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.