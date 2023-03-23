Back to top

Biohaven (BHVN) Acquires Dual Inhibitor for Brain Disorders

Biohaven (BHVN - Free Report) announced that it has acquired global license rights (excluding China regions) for BHV-8000 from Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceuticals for immune-mediated brain disorders.

BHV-8000 (previously TLL-041) is a highly selective, brain-penetrant, dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) and janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor.

Shares of Biohaven lost almost 6% on Mar 22 and plunged 88.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.8% decline.

The company plans to advance the agent into a phase I study in 2023.

With the help of the novel first-in-class dual inhibition of TYK2/JAK1, BHVN plans to target severe neurological disorders. BHV-8000 has demonstrated high selectivity over JAK2, JAK3 and other kinases, potentially offering improved safety over less selective or non-selective JAK inhibitors.

Biohaven and Highlightll will join forces for the clinical development of BHV-8000 across the world. Per the agreement, the latter will receive $10 million in upfront cash and $10 million worth of BHVN equity. It is also entitled to development and commercial milestone payments of up to $950 million and tiered royalty payments ranging from mid-single digit to lower teen percentages.

Adding the BHV-8000 candidate to BHVN’s pipeline will help grow the existing complementary neuro-immunomodulatory therapeutic approaches, including selective extracellular degraders (commonly referred to as LYTACs or MoDEs) against IgG, IgA and antigen-specific targets. 

Biohavens’ under-development product candidates include Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and neuronal hyperexcitability, glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder and spinocerebellar ataxia, and myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular diseases. 

