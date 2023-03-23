Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, General Mills (GIS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

General Mills (GIS - Free Report) reported $5.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion, representing a surprise of +4.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Foodservice: $547.80 million versus $500.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- International: $700.60 million compared to the $711.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Pet: $645.50 million versus $607 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Net Sales- North America Retail: $3.23 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
  • Operating profit- North America Retail: $786.90 million versus $670.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- International: $42.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.73 million.
  • Operating profit- Pet: $102.60 million versus $104.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- North America Foodservice: $82.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.13 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for General Mills here>>>

Shares of General Mills have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise