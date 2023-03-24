Lumen (LUMN) Partners With Talkdesk to Expand CCaaS Solutions

Lumen Technologies ( LUMN Quick Quote LUMN - Free Report) has expanded its portfolio of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions by adding Talkdesk, a cloud-native platform that unifies customer and agent experiences across different communication channels.
Lumen customers can now leverage Talkdesk solutions like Talkdesk CX Cloud and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds solutions through Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Talkdesk platform. These solutions offer advanced automation capabilities and AI-powered customer service processes that optimize customer satisfaction and reduce costs.
The integration of Lumen's network, infrastructure, applications and hosting capabilities with Talkdesk's CCaaS solutions will allow Lumen to provide an all-in-one contact center solution to its users. Customers can now leverage the Talkdesk's native artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and integrate third-party AI solutions such as Amazon Lex and Microsoft’s ChatGPT. Talkdesk also allows for the rapid deployment of high-tech contact center solutions.
The Talkdesk solution enables Lumen customers to leverage enterprise-level, integrated CX applications, omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, employee collaboration and customer experience analytics. It enables approximately 60 out-of-the-box integrations with different CX systems.
Lumen Technologies provides a range of networking and cloud and security solutions to government agencies and consumers. Their services include Internet connectivity, voice and video services and managed services. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to modernize digital experiences, meet the requirements of enterprises and improve customer experience.
In December, the company launched a new contact-center solution with Genesys. Lumen Solutions for Contact Center, Genesys Cloud solution, will aid clients in migrating legacy, capital-intensive contact center services to a cloud-based environment, thereby improving productivity and cost efficiency.
Lumen anticipates witnessing healthy momentum in Quantum’s business in the upcoming quarters. The company added 19,000 Quantum fiber subscribers, taking the count to 832,000 Quantum fiber subscribers in the fourth quarter.
Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 78.3% compared with the
sub-industry’s decline of 31.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Perion Network ( PERI Quick Quote PERI - Free Report) and Pegasystems ( PEGA Quick Quote PEGA - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 24.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 62.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 101.5% in the past 60 days.
Pegasystems earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 41.4% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Lumen (LUMN) Partners With Talkdesk to Expand CCaaS Solutions
Lumen Technologies (LUMN - Free Report) has expanded its portfolio of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions by adding Talkdesk, a cloud-native platform that unifies customer and agent experiences across different communication channels.
Lumen customers can now leverage Talkdesk solutions like Talkdesk CX Cloud and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds solutions through Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Talkdesk platform. These solutions offer advanced automation capabilities and AI-powered customer service processes that optimize customer satisfaction and reduce costs.
The integration of Lumen's network, infrastructure, applications and hosting capabilities with Talkdesk's CCaaS solutions will allow Lumen to provide an all-in-one contact center solution to its users. Customers can now leverage the Talkdesk's native artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and integrate third-party AI solutions such as Amazon Lex and Microsoft’s ChatGPT. Talkdesk also allows for the rapid deployment of high-tech contact center solutions.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
The Talkdesk solution enables Lumen customers to leverage enterprise-level, integrated CX applications, omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, employee collaboration and customer experience analytics. It enables approximately 60 out-of-the-box integrations with different CX systems.
Lumen Technologies provides a range of networking and cloud and security solutions to government agencies and consumers. Their services include Internet connectivity, voice and video services and managed services. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to modernize digital experiences, meet the requirements of enterprises and improve customer experience.
In December, the company launched a new contact-center solution with Genesys. Lumen Solutions for Contact Center, Genesys Cloud solution, will aid clients in migrating legacy, capital-intensive contact center services to a cloud-based environment, thereby improving productivity and cost efficiency.
Lumen anticipates witnessing healthy momentum in Quantum’s business in the upcoming quarters. The company added 19,000 Quantum fiber subscribers, taking the count to 832,000 Quantum fiber subscribers in the fourth quarter.
Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 78.3% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 31.4% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) and Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 24.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 62.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 101.5% in the past 60 days.
Pegasystems earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 41.4% in the past year.