Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) closed at $71.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the miner had lost 1.27% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southern Copper as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion, down 5.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion, which would represent changes of -0.88% and -2.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. Southern Copper currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.
We can also see that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SCCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.