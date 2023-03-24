We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) closed at $14.97, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 18.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.27 million, up 140.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $247.1 million, which would represent changes of -33.69% and -15.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ardmore Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Ardmore Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.03, which means Ardmore Shipping is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.