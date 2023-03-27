Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 27, 2023

  • Shares of Block, Inc. ((SQ - Free Report) ) declined 1.9% following a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging that the payment company facilitates fraud.
  • Incyte Corporation’s ((INCY - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.8% after the company issued a regulatory update on ruxolitinib extended-release tablets that the FDA won’t give approval to the company’s application in its current form.
  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ((JPM - Free Report) ) declined 1.5% on the broader banking slump.
  • Wells Fargo & Company’s ((WFC - Free Report) ) shares declined 1% on the broader banking slump.

