Top Stock Picks for Week of March 27, 2023
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) is a leading platform for unique stays and experiences. Airbnb is benefiting from a strong demand in the travel industry. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Continued strength in Nights & Experiences Booked across all regions, especially in the Asia-pacific region remains a tailwind. Moreover, increasing gross nights booked in high-density urban areas is a major positive. Further, strengthening guest demand for non-urban nights is driving active listings for non-urban destinations. Additionally, recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions is continuously propelling the top-line growth. This apart, Airbnb’s stable balance sheet and strong liquidity position remains a major positive.
Vipshop Holdings Ltd.(VIPS - Free Report) is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. The company provides the products to customers in China at a considerable discount to retail prices. RecentlyVIPS has turned around its EPS picture and has grown EPS solidly. VIPS has delivered positive surprises in four straight quarters, including big beats of double digits. Over the past 30 days, Vipshop Holdings has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 earnings.