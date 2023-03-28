We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cummins (CMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI - Free Report) closed at $226.94, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine maker had lost 8.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Cummins will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $4.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8 billion, up 25.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.95 per share and revenue of $32.06 billion, which would represent changes of +25.33% and +14.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cummins is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Cummins's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.
Meanwhile, CMI's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.