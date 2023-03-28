Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AcuityAds (ATY - Free Report) is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP - Free Report) is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.

APA (APA - Free Report) is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) - free report >>

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech medical oil-energy