NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.24, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 4.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.
NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.92 billion, up 104.81% from the year-ago period.
NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $26.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.59% and +27.14%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.89.
Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.