Build-A-Bear (BBW) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Build-A-Bear (BBW - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BBW broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of BBW have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that BBW could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BBW's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch BBW for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


