We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) closed at $56.51, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the coal company had gained 4.09% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Consol Energy to post earnings of $5.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 156.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Consol Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Consol Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.5, so we one might conclude that Consol Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.