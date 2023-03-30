We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.60, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 55.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kala Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$5.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.33%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.96% higher. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.