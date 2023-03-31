Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AcuityAds (ATY - Free Report) is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP - Free Report) is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 23.8% downward over the last 60 days.

ASM International (ASMIY - Free Report) is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ad-tech medical semiconductor