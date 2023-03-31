We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honda (HMC) Recalls Nearly 330,000 Vehicles Over Safety Issues
Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) is recalling over 330,000 vehicles because the heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be properly bonded, possibly resulting in the mirror glass coming out and increasing the risk of accidents.
The recall covers the 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.
As stated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles do not comply with the necessary rear visibility standards.
Honda dealers will replace impacted vehicles' side-view mirrors at no cost.
Honda is a leading automaker and the world's largest producer of motorcycles. Internationally, the company is known for a wide range of goods, ranging from modest general-purpose engines to specialized sports cars that employ its efficient internal combustion engine innovations.
Shares of the company have gained 21.5% over the past year against the 9.4% rise of its industry.
It anticipates fiscal 2023 sales volumes from the Motorcycle, Automobile and Power Products segments to be 18.73 million units, 3.85 million units and 5.58 million units, respectively, compared with prior estimates of 18.43 million units, 4.1 million units, and 5.66 million units.
Honda expects revenues of ¥17.25 trillion in fiscal 2023, indicating a rise of 18.5% year on year. Operational profit is expected to be ¥870 billion, roughly identical to that of fiscal 2022. The pre-tax profit is expected to be ¥1.080 billion.
R&D expenses for fiscal 2023 are expected to reach ¥860 billion, up from ¥804 billion in fiscal 2022. Capex is expected to be ¥550 billion, indicating a significant increase from the ¥278.4 billion recorded in fiscal 2022.
