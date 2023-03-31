We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.76, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 63.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Acer Therapeutics Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, up 40.82% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.1% lower. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.