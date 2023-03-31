We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed at $30.45, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 35.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Titan Machinery is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $585.59 million, up 27.02% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.88% and +18.05%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.18% higher. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Titan Machinery is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.79, which means Titan Machinery is trading at a discount to the group.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TITN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.