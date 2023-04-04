Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Congress Large Cap Growth Fund (CAMLX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. CAMLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. CAMLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.88%.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science D (JNGLX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JNGLX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 10.3%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Trust (NBGTX - Free Report) : 1.03% expense ratio and 0.88% management fee. NBGTX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 11.08%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


