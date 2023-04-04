Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 3, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • BlackBerry Ltd.’s ((BB - Free Report) ) shares soared 14% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.02, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.07.
  • Braze Inc.’s ((BRZE - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.14, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.19.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) gained 1.6% after it won lawsuit against Britain's antitrust regulator regarding launching an investigation into Apple’s mobile browser and cloud gaming services.
  • Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. ((LAC - Free Report) ) rose 1.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.19, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.25.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

BlackBerry Limited (BB) - free report >>

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) - free report >>

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials business-services tech-stocks