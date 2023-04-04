We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Build-A-Bear (BBW) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Build-A-Bear (BBW - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BBW surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.
BBW has rallied 10.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests BBW could be on the verge of another move higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BBW's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BBW for more gains in the near future.