Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $87.16, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 10.71% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.04 billion, down 5.16% from the year-ago period.
MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $56.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.64% and +4.56%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.
Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.99 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.