Enbridge (ENB), Yara to Co-build Texas Blue Ammonia Facility
Enbridge Inc. (ENB - Free Report) and Yara Clean Ammonia, a subsidiary of Yara International ASA (YARIY - Free Report) recently declared that they have signed a letter of intent to jointly develop a world-class low-carbon blue ammonia production facility. The Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC), which is near Corpus Christi, TX, will house the proposed facility that includes autothermal reforming with carbon capture.
With a projected production capacity of 1.2-1.4 million tons per year, the facility will be able to meet the rising global demand for low-carbon ammonia. Approximately 95% of the carbon dioxide produced during the production is anticipated to be captured and transferred to a nearby permanent geologic storage.
Production is anticipated to begin in 2027 or 2028 if confirmed through the Front-end Engineering Design phase. The overall project expenditure is anticipated in the $2.6-$2.9 billion range.
Yara's industry-leading experience in ammonia development, production, operations and distribution, coupled with Enbridge's large-scale infrastructure development expertise, world-class EIEC deep water docks and export platform, will be crucial in advancing the project from development to commercial operation. Additionally, Yara, the world's biggest distributor of ammonia, is expected to fully offtake the facility. This, in turn, will further enhance the project’s strategic value and commercial viability.
Feedgas for the manufacturing process will be transported by Enbridge's Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline. Enbridge and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures are developing a nearby CO2 sequestration center as a potential home for the project's collected CO2.
