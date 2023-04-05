Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Limit Volatility With These 3 Low-Beta Tech Stocks

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors love the technology sector, and for understandable reasons.

For starters, companies within the realm often operate in rapidly evolving industries with rising demand, allowing them to generate significant top and bottom line growth.

In addition, the sector is known for disrupting traditional business models and creating new markets, leading to substantial returns for investors who can ‘get in early.’

Still, the increased volatility many stocks in the sector carry spooks some investors, perhaps steering them away altogether. However, by targeting low-beta technology stocks, we can limit volatility.

While low-beta tech stocks may not experience the same rapid growth as higher-beta technology stocks, they can provide steady, long-term growth potential due to their stability.

Three low-beta tech stocks – NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , and VMware (VMW - Free Report) – could all be considerations for those seeking exposure to the sector paired with a more conservative approach.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three in 2023, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at each one.

NetEase

NetEase is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China. Analysts have increased their earnings estimates across nearly all timeframes, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NetEase shares provide an income stream paired with exposure to technology; currently, NTES shares yield 1.2% annually, nicely above the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average of 0.8%.

Impressively, the company has grown its payout by more than 30% just over the last five years.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft

Microsoft shares have been hot in 2023 as investors flock to large-cap technology companies with established operations. Currently, the technology titan is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The technology titan posted mixed results in its latest release, falling short of revenue expectations modestly but delivering a 2.2% bottom line beat. The market appreciated the results, with MSFT shares climbing nicely post-earnings.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft also rewards its shareholders via its annual dividend, currently yielding a sector-beating 1%. And just over the last year, the company’s payout has grown by an impressive 10%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VMWare

VMware is the pioneer in developing core x86 server virtualization software solutions with the goal of helping businesses in their digital transformation journey.

The company posted better-than-expected results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%. Quarterly revenue totaled $3.7 billion, 2% ahead of expectations and improving 5% year-over-year.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, VMW shares are cheap on a relative basis, with the current 17.2X forward earnings multiple sitting nowhere near the 31.5X five-year median or Zacks sector average.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Everybody loves tech stocks for their breakneck growth. Still, some may be intimidated by the increased volatility the sector has become known for, perhaps steering them away.

However, targeting low-beta technology stocks, such as – NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , and VMware (VMW - Free Report) – provide exposure to the sector paired with a more conservative approach.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - free report >>

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) - free report >>

Published in

computers software tech-stocks