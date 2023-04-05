We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bandwidth (BAND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) closed at $14.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the enterprise software developer had lost 8.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bandwidth as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 77.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.99 million, up 1.24% from the prior-year quarter.
BAND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $579.68 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.07% and +1.14%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bandwidth. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 79.41% higher. Bandwidth currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Bandwidth is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.49.
It is also worth noting that BAND currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Infrastructure stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.