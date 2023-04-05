Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Graco (GGG) Unveils Electric-Powered Airless Gun for Small Jobs

Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) recently launched the first electric-powered airless gun Ultra QuickShot. This product is designed to provide quick and premium quality results for professional painting contractors.

This tool merges various industry-first technologies that make small jobs quicker by providing unmatched performance and convenience. It features a swift trigger speed, more than 80X faster than a traditional airless gun. The Ultra QuickShot’s state-of-the-art-technology diminishes spits, ensuring a professional-grade and smooth finish on all small jobs.

This electric-powered airless gun is compact, which makes it suitable for use in small spaces and hard-to-reach areas. Also, its lightweight design lowers user fatigue while spraying. The on-demand pressure and flow control feature enable the contractors to quickly dial in the required performance with precision and control.

The Ultra QuickShot operates on battery and its belt and holster make the electric-powered airless gun highly portable. It has a six-foot flexible hose for full reach, allowing the painting professionals to spray all small jobs with easy hose management. Its other features include Quick setup, Quick refills & color changes, Quick application speeds and Quick clean up.

