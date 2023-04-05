We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $8.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 19.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $351.97 million, down 14.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, which would represent changes of -12.09% and -6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.85% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Medical Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.
Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.