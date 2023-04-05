We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) closed at $32.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EQT Corporation to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2 billion, up 27.64% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.08% and +16.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 36.38% lower. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, EQT Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.66, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.