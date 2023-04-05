We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA - Free Report) closed at $13.71, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 26.1% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kala Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$5.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.33%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.22% higher. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.