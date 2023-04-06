We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) closed at $25.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 12.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ally Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.05 billion, down 3.82% from the prior-year quarter.
ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.43% and -1.09%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower within the past month. Ally Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ally Financial has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.26.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ALLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.