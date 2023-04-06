We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.47, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $416.88 million, up 19.64% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% lower. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.71, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 10.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.