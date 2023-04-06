We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Halliburton (HAL) to Deliver Digital Solutions to Petrobras
Oilfield service major Halliburton’s (HAL - Free Report) subsidiary Landmark recently announced that its iEnergy digital platform was selected by Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras PBR to manage the subsurface issues faced by it.
The agreement makes Halliburton’s entire Landmark DecisionSpace 365 Geoscience Suite available to Petrobras, which includes certain sophisticated technologies to help in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. The Rio de Janeiro-based integrated player’s adoption of DecisionSpace 365 is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize operations and leverage digital technologies for better functional efficiency.
Investors should know that Halliburton’s iEnergy digital platform — behind the DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications — provides state-of-the-art solutions for different aspects of the upstream industry, together with high-performance processing and machine learning.
Apart from optimizing Petrobras’ operations. HAL's digital solutions will use advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help PBR make informed, real-time decisions. This will improve PBR’s operational efficiency and reduce downtime.
