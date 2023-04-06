Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2023, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $823 million versus $765.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $455.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $429.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $121.30 million compared to the $104.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $289.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Shares of Levi Strauss have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


