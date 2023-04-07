We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed at $7.99, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.64% higher within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.84.
Meanwhile, SUZ's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SUZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.