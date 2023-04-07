We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paccar (PCAR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed at $68.49, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 9.85% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 55.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.54 billion, up 23.49% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.55 per share and revenue of $30.06 billion, which would represent changes of +13.91% and +10.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.92% higher. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.3, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.